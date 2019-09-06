Comments
(CBS4) – A woman who says physical therapy changed her life is raising money to help others receive the best care. Colleen Rapp was injured on the job four years ago when she slipped and hurt her back.
Rapp said her physical therapist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus worked relentlessly to help her recover. Rapp said she was so motivated by her experience that she now raises money for student scholarships in the CU Physical Therapy Program.
“They didn’t get the funding they needed and I just really had a mission to want to change it,” said Rapp.
Rapp organized a benefit concert Thursday night featuring the Hazel Miller Band at the Soiled Dove Underground in Denver. The event raised more than $3,000 for scholarships in the CU Physical Therapy Program.
To donate to the scholarship fund, click here.
