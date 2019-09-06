(CBS4) — A storm dropped about four inches of hail on Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill Friday afternoon, forcing the closure of westbound lanes, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
“Westbound is a parking lot from El Rancho now as motorists are seeking refuge,” the CSP tweeted at about 2:35 p.m.
Mud and rocks covered part of the westbound lanes.
“Rocks have fallen, and more are loose. All traffic being taken off at US 6 exit and rerouted back on the on-ramp from US 6. Backups extensive,” the CSP tweeted at 4:25 p.m.
I-70 & MP 244
Eastside of Floyd Hill.
Westbound still closed. S1 pic.twitter.com/7dRq1Izg6y
— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) September 6, 2019
The off-ramp from I-70 to US 6, exit 244, was also closed due to a mudslide at the top of Clear Creek Canyon.
Floyd Hill Is Getting Hammered By Hail !!
Reports of as much as 4 inches on the highway. I-70 off-ramp to US 6 (Exit 244) is being closed by @ColoradoDOT and CSP due to a mudslide at the top of Clear Creek Canyon.
— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) September 6, 2019
The CSP said no one was hurt and no cars were caught in the mudslide.
CBS4 viewer Kathleen Ann Kolezar Ziff shared this video of the hail and rain coming down in the area.
