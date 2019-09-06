SEVERE WEATHERHail, Heavy Rain, Lightning Hits Denver Metro Area
Filed Under:I-70, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

(CBS4) — A storm dropped about four inches of hail on Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill Friday afternoon, forcing the closure of westbound lanes, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

“Westbound is a parking lot from El Rancho now as motorists are seeking refuge,” the CSP tweeted at about 2:35 p.m.

Mud and rocks covered part of the westbound lanes.

(credit: CDOT)

“Rocks have fallen, and more are loose. All traffic being taken off at US 6 exit and rerouted back on the on-ramp from US 6. Backups extensive,” the CSP tweeted at 4:25 p.m.

The off-ramp from I-70 to US 6, exit 244, was also closed due to a mudslide at the top of Clear Creek Canyon.

The CSP said no one was hurt and no cars were caught in the mudslide.

CBS4 viewer Kathleen Ann Kolezar Ziff‎ shared this video of the hail and rain coming down in the area.

