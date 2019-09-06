Comments
(CBS4) – Four teens trying to escape from police led officers on a chase on city streets from Aurora to Glendale. A witness who saw it happening said it didn’t look like the driver was taking the situation seriously.
“He was smiling. I couldn’t believe that he was smiling when he had that many police officers behind him,” the witness said. “It was really scary. I thought someone was gonna get hurt.”
The driver lost control and rolled the SUV in Glendale.
All four suspects were taken to the hospital and will be OK.
Police arrested four teenagers — who they say are gang members.
Fortunately, no one else was hurt during the chase.
You must log in to post a comment.