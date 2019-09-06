  • CBS4On Air

By Karen Morfitt
DENVER (CBS4)– When Cancer League of Colorado asked Scott Richardson to help run the ropes for their Over the Edge fundraiser, he did not hesitate. Eleven years later, the South Metro Fire Rescue Battalion Chief keeps coming back.

Rappelling for Over The Edge (credit: CBS)

Rappelling for Over The Edge (credit: CBS)

“Everybody knows somebody who has had cancer,” Richardson said.

For him that includes his family, a grandfather and father, and too many of his brothers and sisters at South Metro Fire.

over the edge cancer research

Rappelling for Over The Edge (credit: Over The Edge)

“We have at least seven who are battling cancer right now, 14 who have had some type of cancer; unfortunately right now we have one of our chiefs who had to step back from his position,” he said.

Scott Richardson (credit: CBS)

Scott Richardson (credit: CBS)

Chief Troy Jackson was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2013, Richardson says every firefighter volunteering their time at the event is doing it with him in mind.

Rappelling for Over The Edge (credit: CBS)

Rappelling for Over The Edge (credit: CBS)

“I have known Chief Jackson for 25 years he’s an incredible leader an incredible mentor and it’s heartbreaking to see what he’s going through,” he said.

Rappelling for Over The Edge (credit: CBS)

Rappelling for Over The Edge (credit: CBS)

Every time someone goes “Over The Edge” for the Cancer League of Colorado, each are committing to raising at least $1,500. Money that funds the earliest stages of cancer research.

Jim Hackstaff (credit: CBS)

Jim Hackstaff (credit: CBS)

“In general researchers start off with an idea then they can’t move forward with the idea until they find someone to fund their initial step,” Jim Hackstaff said.

over the edge cancer research

(credit: CBS)

Hackstaff co-chairs the event, running everything from checking in and suiting up to making sure the fundraiser is a success for everyone involved.

Over The Edge gear to raise money for cancer research (credit: CBS)

“One of the most rewarding things for us as volunteers is taking that person who is a cancer survivor looking them in the eye and helping them get over the edge,” Richardson said.

over the edge cancer research

(credit: CBS)

The Cancer League is hoping to raise at least $400,000.

To find out more about their organization and the Over the Edge event you can visit: https://cancerleague.org/events/over-the-edge 

Karen Morfitt

