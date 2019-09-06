Comments
The sculpture is located off Pena Boulevard and greets visitors coming to and from DIA.
Denver police are working with DIA to find the suspects.
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for the vandals responsible for defacing “Mustang” the giant blue horse near the Denver International Airport. The sculpture, dubbed “Blucifer” by locals, had been tagged with orange spray paint.
