  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for the vandals responsible for defacing “Mustang” the giant blue horse near the Denver International Airport. The sculpture, dubbed “Blucifer” by locals, had been tagged with orange spray paint.

Copter4 flew over Mustang near DIA on Sept. 6, 2019 (credit: CBS)

The sculpture is located off Pena Boulevard and greets visitors coming to and from DIA.

mustang dia blucifer spray paint

Orange spray paint covered Blucifer’s legs (credit: CBS)


Denver police are working with DIA to find the suspects.

Comments