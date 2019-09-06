  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are searching for the vandals who tagged a mural in downtown Denver. The giant works of art are meant to deter vandals but instead, have become their target.

Chad Bolsinger’s vandalized mural (credit: CBS)

Chad Bolsinger’s murals tell a story. One in the alley behind the former Sports Castle at 10th and Broadway featured an African American woman appearing like a warrior.

CBS4's Rick Sallinger interviews Chad Bolsinger about his vandalized mural (credit: CBS)

“A symbol of social justice, I wanted this young female character that was almost warrior-esque,” he said.

It took him 30 to 40 hours to create the massive mural.

(credit: Chad Bolsinger)

But now his work of art has been hit by vandals. Their spray paint erasing his.

“It’s a matter of disrespect but nobody knows who these guys are,” said Bolsinger.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Chad Bolsinger about his vandalized mural (credit: CBS)

Murals are popping up around the city, many part of the Urban Arts Fund. It’s designed to turn graffiti filled alleys into galleries of art. Bolsinger painted his mural that was defaced in a spot where a homeless person had been killed.

(credit: Chad Bolsinger)

“It was bringing art into an alley that was pretty much consumed with some homeless people and trying to spread some light,” he said.

It is hoped these works of art will deter unauthorized tagging. The city says it has been a big success with 160 plus murals.

Chad Bolsinger’s vandalized mural (credit: CBS)

Rick Sallinger

