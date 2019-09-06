MEEKER, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire has burned more than 1,000 acres in Rio Blanco County. The so-called Hunt Fire is burning about 26 miles south of Meeker.
Lightning sparked the fire on Thursday night in thick brush and downed trees. Strong winds on Friday afternoon, combined with thunderstorms pushed the fire to more than 1,000 acres.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from reaching several structures on private property Friday afternoon. No other structures were immediately threatened.
Two heavy helicopters are working with several agencies from the Bureau of Land Management and local fire crews.
The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management-administered public land.
Firefighters and the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to stay away from the area, which includes Hunter Creek, Willow Creek, and Big Jimmy Gulch.
