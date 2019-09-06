CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora man who police say dragged a 47-year-old woman under his trailer before driving off, leaving the woman dead, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 years in prison. Henry Lawrence Wardwell, 49, was driving without a valid operator’s license and did not have insurance for his vehicle when the crime happened. He was on probation in a felony menacing case when he struck and killed Juliet Powell-Brown.
On Aug. 7, 2018, Powell-Brown and her family were at a tire store in Aurora. Wardwell backed into their car. He was driving a pickup truck towing a travel trailer. Wardwell drove off but was confronted by Powell-Brown and her husband at a nearby intersection.
Wardwell tried to get away but struck Powell-Brown, who fell under the wheels of the trailer. He drove away, dragging Powell-Brown until she was dislodged near East Bails Place. Wardwell kept driving.
A jury convicted Wardwell on May 15, 2019, of five counts, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
On Thursday, an Arapahoe County judge sentenced Wardwell to 18 years in prison on the top count, leaving the scene of an accident involving death; 12 years in DOC for vehicular homicide-reckless driving, to be served concurrently; 90 days in jail for failing to report an accident; 90 days in jail for driving under restraint; and 90 days in jail for no having drivers insurance.
According to the district attorney’s office, Wardwell has been in jail for more than a year since the accident.
