Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s official: the deal to rename Broncos stadium Empower Field at Mile High has been approved. The Denver Broncos and the Denver Metropolitan Football Stadium District announced the official renaming on Friday.
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s official: the deal to rename Broncos stadium Empower Field at Mile High has been approved. The Denver Broncos and the Denver Metropolitan Football Stadium District announced the official renaming on Friday.
That name will be in place for the next 21 years, according to the agreement. Empower, with headquarters in Greenwood Village, boasts that it’s the second largest retirement planning company in the U.S. and oversees 38,000 retirement plans.
The contract for Empower shows they will pay the stadium district just $351,000 the first year, $1.25 million the second year, then $3 million a year after that. The contract goes 21 years. The amount to go to the Broncos is private, but assuming they get half, that totals about $6 million a year.
Fans will notice new temporary signs at the stadium by the Broncos home opener on Sept. 15.
You must log in to post a comment.