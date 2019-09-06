



Kitchen Table: BBQ & Comfort Food

– Looking to uncover all that Congress Park has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a well-known local bookstore to an eatery that specializes in Detroit-style pizza. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best places to visit in Congress Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Kitchen Table: BBQ & Comfort Food, a restaurant that specializes in comfort food and Kansas City-style barbecue. Located at 3242 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 520 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for items such as smoked chicken wings, assorted barbecue sandwiches, barbecue combo plates, salads, burgers and other barbecue options like spicy buffalo sausage, pork spare ribs and brisket stroganoff.

Blue Pan Pizza

Italian joint Blue Pan Pizza is another primo choice. Yelpers give the pizzeria, located at 3509 E. 12th Ave., 4.5 stars out of 261 reviews.

Blue Pan Pizza specializes in Detroit-style pizza, and offers a variety of delivery, carry-out and weekly specials on its menu.

Shells & Sauce

Shells & Sauce, an Italian bistro, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 802 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2600 E. 12th Ave. to try it out for yourself.

Popular dishes to try here include the crab cakes, classic Italian caesar salad, shrimp diavolo, wild mushroom sacchetti, seafood bolognese and tiramisu for dessert.

Twist & Shout

Check out Twist & Shout, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews on Yelp. You can find the destination to score vinyl records, CDs, DVDs and music memorabilia at 2508 E. Colfax Ave.

According to its Yelp page, this independently owned music shop carries more than 100,000 items, including a vast inventory of music from around the world, toys, gifts, music-related accessories and both new and pre-owned stereo equipment.

Tattered Cover

And then there’s Tattered Cover, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 228 reviews. Stop by 2526 E. Colfax Ave. to hit up the bookstore and cafe, which sells books, newspapers, magazines and more, next time you’re in the neighborhood.

This Denver-based store offers a selection of new and used books. The bookstore routinely hosts live events featuring authors, illustrators and other public figures, and is known for offering cozy on-site reading spaces.

Article provided by Hoodline.