DENVER (CBS4) – The first five days of September have included three days with record high temperatures including 98 degrees in Denver on Thursday. Even more remarkable is all three records were hot enough to break the previous record high for September which was 97 degrees.
Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 80s for highs on Friday with about a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range mainly after 2 p.m. and before 7 p.m.
A few storms may also be severe with hail up to the size of quarters and wind up to 60 mph. The Front Range is under a “marginal” threat for severe weather.
The chance for afternoon and/or evening showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend as highs stay in the 80s along the Front Range. It currently appears Sunday has a better chance for rain compared to Saturday.
You must log in to post a comment.