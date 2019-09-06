Friday afternoon quickly turned wild in the weather department. Storms fired up along Floyd Hill with hail that piled up like snow and big traffic delays. There were a also a few rock slides and traffic went down to one lane along parts of I-70 for awhile.
As those storms chugged east, they picked up intensity. We even had a brief tornado touch down near Lincoln and Peoria. Most of the activity stayed south of the metro Denver area, but we did see a few minutes of intense rainfall downtown.
Intense hail up to quarter in diameter size, along with heavy rain caused quite a bit of flooding around Denver as well. This caused many headaches for the evening commute home.
More rain possible heading into Saturday, but it looks like most of the storms will stay in southern and eastern Colorado. We will have a much better chance for storms and rain again on Sunday. Thankfully, our temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s.
