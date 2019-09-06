TORNADO WARNINGTornado Warning For Aurora, Arapahoe County Until 4:55 p.m. Friday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Task Force 1, Hurricane Dorian


DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Task Force One continues to provide relief for Hurricane Dorian. Crews remain in Fort Bragg, NC.

colorado task force one west metro fire north carolina dorian

Colorado Task Force 1 in Fort Bragg, NC (credit: West Metro Fire)

That’s where a hurricane command center has been set up. The crews left Colorado last week.

A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday. The storm caught some people by surprise, forcing some to climb into their attics. Hundreds were feared trapped by high water, and neighbors used boats to rescue one another.

Medics and other rescuers rushed to Ocracoke Island, which was accessible only by boat or air, to reach those who defied mandatory evacuation orders along the 200-mile ribbon of low-lying islands.

Comments