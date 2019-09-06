Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Task Force One continues to provide relief for Hurricane Dorian. Crews remain in Fort Bragg, NC.
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Task Force One continues to provide relief for Hurricane Dorian. Crews remain in Fort Bragg, NC.
That’s where a hurricane command center has been set up. The crews left Colorado last week.
A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday. The storm caught some people by surprise, forcing some to climb into their attics. Hundreds were feared trapped by high water, and neighbors used boats to rescue one another.
Medics and other rescuers rushed to Ocracoke Island, which was accessible only by boat or air, to reach those who defied mandatory evacuation orders along the 200-mile ribbon of low-lying islands.
You must log in to post a comment.