LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Poudre Fire Authority is battling a small wildfire near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County. Poudre Fire public information officer Annie Bierbower told CBS4 at noon on Thursday the Skyline Fire is on the north side of the reservoir. She says there are no structures threatened and no evacuations.
County Road 23 was being closed as a result of the fire.
The size of the fire and the cause were unknown. By 2 p.m. the fire was approximately 75% contained.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says wind gusts during the afternoon could kick up from 15 to 20 mph. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may also, move over Horsetooth Reservoir Thursday afternoon, which could be both good and bad for the area. Stronger wind gusts and lightning may develop. But, these storms will also, bring some rain which may help the situation.
Copter4 flew over the fire and spotted a helicopter doing water drops on the burn area.
