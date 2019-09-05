



– The Stanley Arts Festival is a family-friendly, interactive celebration of all kinds of art. It’s produced by CherryArts, which is a non-profit arts organization.

“Our mission is to provide access to art experiences, and support arts education in Colorado,” said Tara Brickell, President & CEO of CherryArts. “We really feel like we want to cultivate that next generation of art appreciation and supporters.”

This is the 5th year for the Stanley Arts Festival at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. There will be 90 juried artists, interactive art projects, and cultural performances.

“We’re working with the Colorado Asian Heritage Center, so we’re going to bring out a tradition lion dance. We’re working with Mudra Dance Studio. They’re going to do a Bollywood feature,” Brickell explained.

CherryArts is also partnering with the Museum of Outdoor Arts in Englewood. They’re going to provide some inflatable art throughout the market place.

“One of the ways we’re trying to engage new buyers at the Stanley Arts Festival is through a really cool activation which is Art Bucks. We’re going to be selling these Art Bucks all day long on Saturday, for a $5 donation or for a $20 donation, they get 5 entries. They’re entered to win a $250 gift certificate to buy art from any of the artists at the Stanley Arts Festival,” Brickell said.

Scott Hildebrandt is among the artists who will have a booth at the festival.

“The beautiful thing about being at a Festival, like the Stanley Arts Festival, is the experience you get interacting with people,” Hildebrandt told CBS4.

He’s a multi-media artist who uses salvaged objects as the basis for his work.

“I like to bring old things back to life. I like to repurpose so to speak,” Hildebrandt said. “When I was young, and I used to build models and trains, and fun things like that. I always wished they would come to life. I wished there was more animation to it.”

Now he incorporates light and movement into is sculptures, and he’s proud to share his creations with the public.

