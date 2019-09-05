  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe Basin, Eldora, Keystone

(CBS4) – The ski industry could start its season sooner than last year. Several resorts plan to move up their opening dates to October or November.

(credit: CBS)

Eldora Ski Resort announced it will operate lifts a week earlier than usual with opening day on Nov. 15. Meanwhile, Keystone Resort is aiming for an October opening date.

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday, Arapahoe Basin released video of snow guns positioned for tested in the coming days. A-Basin officials plan to open in mid-October, if snow totals allow.

 

 

Comments