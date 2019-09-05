Comments
(CBS4) – The ski industry could start its season sooner than last year. Several resorts plan to move up their opening dates to October or November.
Eldora Mountain Resort announced it will operate lifts a week earlier than usual with opening day on Nov. 15. Meanwhile, Keystone Resort is aiming for an October opening date.
On Thursday, Arapahoe Basin released video of snow guns positioned for tested in the coming days. A-Basin officials plan to open in mid-October, if snow totals allow.
You must log in to post a comment.