SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s the worst case scenario: a tractor trailer catching fire inside the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels. On Wednesday evening at around 7:30 p.m. that fear was realized when a when a tractor-trailer hauling cardboard caught fire, sending black smoke pouring out of the tunnel entrance.
According to the Summit Fire & EMS crews who responded, everyone got out OK but serious questions are being raised about just how well the multimillion-dollar fire suppression system installed in recent years works during an emergency.
According to Summit Fire, that system did not extinguish the fire. Several engines were dispatched and were able to get the fire under control, but not before a lengthy closure backed up traffic for hours on Interstate 70.
CDOT was already planning a major test of that fire suppression system for Thursday night before this incident occurred.
CBS4 is working to understand what capabilities that fire suppression system has and if it was functioning properly Wednesday night.
