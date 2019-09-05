DENVER (CBS4) – With the new NFL season getting underway Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears, the sports crew from CBS4 looked into their glass ball to predict how the NFL season will go and who will be the Super Bowl Champs.
Michael Spencer
AFC EAST: New England Patriots
AFC NORTH: Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC SOUTH: Houston Texans
AFC WEST: Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Champion: Kansas City Chiefs
NFC EAST: Dallas Cowboys
NFC NORTH: Green Bay Packers
NFC SOUTH: New Orleans Saints
NFC WEST: Los Angeles Rams
NFC Champion: Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl Winner: Dallas Cowboys
MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Offensive Player of the Year: Baker Mayfield, Browns
Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald, Rams
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Devin White, Buccaneers
Comeback Player of the Year: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
Coach of the Year: Vic Fangio, Broncos
Denver Broncos Season Prediction: 8-8. I think the Broncos will be better, but I don’t think they’ll make the playoffs. I’m too concerned about the offense. If they get a couple of bounces I could see the record going up to 9-7.
Romi Bean
AFC EAST: New England Patriots
AFC NORTH: Cleveland Browns
AFC SOUTH: Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC WEST: Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Champion: New England Patriots
NFC EAST: Philadelphia Eagles
NFC NORTH: Minnesota Vikings
NFC SOUTH: New Orleans Saints
NFC WEST: Los Angeles Rams
NFC Champion: New Orleans Saints
Super Bowl Winner: New England Patriots
MVP:
Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Defensive Player of the Year: Bradley Chubb, Broncos
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Josh Allen, Jaguars
Comeback Player of the Year: Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Coach of the Year: Matt LeFleur, Packers
Denver Broncos Season Prediction: 9-7. The Broncos have a winning record, but don’t make the playoffs because the AFC West is too stacked.
Justin Adams
AFC EAST: New England Patriots
AFC NORTH: Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC SOUTH: Houston Texans
AFC WEST: Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Champion: Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC EAST: Philadelphia Eagles
NFC NORTH: Minnesota Vikings
NFC SOUTH: New Orleans Saints
NFC WEST: Los Angeles Rams
NFC Champion: New Orleans Saints
Super Bowl Winner: New Orleans Saints
Denver Broncos Season Prediction: 10-6. Maybe I’m a little too optimistic about the Broncos this year, but I believe Coach Fangio and the defense will create enough turnovers to provide the offense with plenty of scoring chances. Denver grabs the final Wild Card spot in the playoffs just edging out the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Giants
Defensive Player of the Year: Bradley Chubb, Broncos
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Devin Bush, Steelers
Comeback Player of the Year: Le’Veon Bell, Jets
Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin, Steelers
