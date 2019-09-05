BREAKING NEWSDMV office in Lakewood closed until at least noon due to bomb threat
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Michael Bennet

DENVER (AP) – Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet is vowing to implement free preschool and community college if he becomes president. Colorado’s senior senator is in a crowded field competing for the Democratic presidential nomination. He was superintendent of Denver Public Schools before entering the Senate.

Democratic presidential candidate and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On Thursday he released a sweeping education plan from preschool to college.

Besides free, universal preschool and free community college, Bennet says he wants to eventually have debt-free public colleges. In K-12 schools, Bennet wants to increase federal spending to reduce local education disparities that lead to wealthy areas getting more school dollars than poorer ones.

Bennet says he’d fund the plan by repealing President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments