CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Meadow View Elementary will reopen Monday at a temporary location after a water leak forced the school to close for a week. A spokesperson for Douglas County Schools said a break in the water line to the school’s sprinkler system caused extensive damage in a crawl space below the first floor.
Five feet of water poured into the crawl space, damaging the school’s operating systems “beyond repair.” The district spokesperson said the damage was contained only to the crawl space, but excavation and repairs will likely take weeks to months to complete.
In a letter to students and families, Principal Lacey Dahl stated, “We must ensure our children have a safe and comfortable learning environment. The work that will occur as a result of this leak is massive and includes excavation, electrical repairs, replacement of fire alarm and security systems, replacement of heating and cooling systems, etc.”
In the meantime, students will attend class at a temporary location at 3565 Celestial Ave. in Castle Rock. The principal said the building was previously used by another school.
School times will remain unchanged with kindergartners dismissed at 3:25 p.m., followed by the rest of students at 3:30 p.m. School officials will provide free transportation from Meadow View Elementary to the Celestial Ave. location each morning and afternoon. The six charter buses will depart at approximately 8:15 a.m. and return at 3:45 p.m.
The district is still determining a plan for preschoolers. School officials say students will not have to make up the missed school days or extend the school year.
You must log in to post a comment.