



– Local dog trainers are offering to help victims of a man who used false claims of being veteran with years of K9 training to attract clients. A response comes after a series of reports where CBS4 exposed the questionable credentials of a man who goes by the name Justin Paisley.

Parker police issued a warrant for Paisley after dozens of clients came forward saying they were out hundreds of dollars after he only delivered a portion of training or none at all.

Lyndon Villone started training canines nearly five years ago, a passion that started with his husky Ice.

“Ice is my lifeline, he’s my brother, my son, my best friend he fills all those roles,” he said.

A Marine Corps veteran himself he launched “Heel the Heroes” and works with Zuma’s Rescue Ranch in Littleton to train service dogs for veterans in need.

Kevin Gouran found the organization after a few failed attempts with other trainers.

“When I found Lyndon, he listened, he listened to what I needed and he said I think I could help you Kevin,” Gouran said.

“The dog-training world is like the Wild Wild West there is no governing body that you can look up and see somebody has a certification with,” Villone said.

When the two veterans saw CBS4 reports on a local trainer who not only took advantage of that system but also lied about a career in the military to sell it, they had to do something.

“It made me angry and really angry,” Gouran said.

Villone is now offering to share his time with anyone who lost out but he also wants to make sure dog owners know what to look for when finding their next trainer.

“Quick results offered in dog training is a big red flag,” he said.

Credentials from different training organizations should be easy to verify and he says most trainers are willing to work with a client before making any financial commitment.

“Most trainers will offer a free consultation and not only will they go over with you what they offer and what they can do but they’ll show you why we are doing it how and now I’m going show you how to do it.” he said.

For more information on Heel the Heroes, you can visit their website by visiting: https://heeltheheroes.org/