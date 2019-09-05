Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The DMV office in Lakewood was evacuated Thursday morning while authorities investigated a bomb threat. The office is located at 1881 Pierce Street and the evacuation notice went out just after 8 a.m.
The Colorado Department of Revenue tweeted that the office would stay closed for the rest of the day.
UPDATE: 1881 Pierce will be closed for the remainder of the day (9/5). At this point, employees can retrieve vehicles from the parking lot but cannot enter the building for personal belongings. A communication will be sent when the building is cleared for entry.
— CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) September 5, 2019
Police asked everyone to avoid the area during the investigation.
