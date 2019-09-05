BREAKING NEWSDMV office in Lakewood closed for rest of day due to bomb threat
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lakewood News


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The DMV office in Lakewood was evacuated Thursday morning while authorities investigated a bomb threat. The office is located at 1881 Pierce Street and the evacuation notice went out just after 8 a.m.

bomb threat at lakewood DMV

Police tape surrounds the DMV office in Lakewood on Sept. 5, 2019. (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Revenue tweeted that the office would stay closed for the rest of the day.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area during the investigation.

Comments