



– The Denver Zoo announced plans Thursday to tear down the Bird World exhibit in early 2020. The $1.25 million exhibit opened in 1973 and featured more than 100 different species of rare, colorful birds.

Zoo officials say the exhibit needs extensive, costly repairs and no longer meets the needs of animals and guests. Bird World will cloe on Oct. 1 to make room for a new animal habitat and guests experiences.

Details of the new development will be announced once they are finalized. The Zoo’s bird care team has begun the processs of relocating many of the 200 birds to other facilities within the Zoo, as well as other approved facilities.

“Bird World has served the Zoo incredibly well over the last 45 years, but the time has come to prioritize its closure so we can move forward with our Master Plan,” said Bert Vescolani, president and CEO of Denver Zoo. “Due to its age and complex life support systems, Bird World is one of the Zoo’s biggest users of water and electricity. We can do better by our animals, guests and the environment by replacing it with new exhibits and experiences.”

Many popular species, including Linne’s two-toed sloths and African penguins, will remain at the Zoo, and guests will still be able to view and interact with many bird species at the flamingo habitat, Lorikeet Adventure, Nurture Trail, Forest Aviary in Primate Panorama, and elsewhere throughout the Zoo.

“We remain committed to maintaining a diverse, engaging group of bird species at the Zoo, and will also continue our important work breeding, rearing and providing exceptional care for essential bird species in our Avian Propagation Center,” said Senior Vice President for Animal Sciences Brian Aucone. “The closure of Bird World is bittersweet, but there are a lot of reasons to be excited for what’s coming next.”

Guests are encouraged to visit Bird World before it closes on Oct. 1. For the latest updates, follow Denver Zoo on Zoo Tales, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.