DENVER (CBS4) – With less than three weeks of summer remaining, Denver and the Front Range will feel more intense summer heat on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas and will come within a few degrees of a record in many areas.

The record for Thursday in Denver is 97 degrees set on September 5, 2013. It seems that record is safe but temperatures will get close.

Elsewhere across Colorado highs will be in the 70s and 80s in the mountains and 90s and even 100s at lower elevations in the southeast portion of the state.

Thursday will be the 48th day this year with highs reaching at least 90 degrees which is already above the annual average.

Most lower elevations will also remain dry on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the mountains during the afternoon and evening and it’s a possible a few storms could manage to east onto the urban corridor. So, we’ll leave a 10-20% chance for late day thunderstorm in the Denver area forecast. Much better chances for showers and thunderstorms will develop through the weekend with the chance reaching over 50% on Sunday.