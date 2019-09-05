



– Xcel Energy’s Day of Service needs about 3,800 volunteers to help at 83 nonprofits.

There are still 49 projects that have not filled up. Many of those projects need just one or two people to sign up for them to be at capacity.

Several projects still need a lot of help. The Denver Parks and Recreation project at Sloan’s Lake still needs nearly 70 volunteers.

“Knowing that across the entire state there’s people, thousands of people, doing the same, I think that’s really rewarding,” said Kate Andersen, one of the Team Leaders for the Denver Parks and Recreation project.

Clayton Early Learning Center needs another 38 volunteers to help work in its gardens and do some simple landscape work.

“It enables us to not only maintain and beautify the campus, but to add additional opportunities for kids to be outside learning on the campus,” said Becky Crowe, President & CEO of Clayton Early Learning Center.

Girls Inc. still needs 16 volunteers to help it clean it’s fleet of vehicle, as well as do some property maintenance.

“Having these one-time big-group opportunities saves the staff time, saves the volunteers time, and helps our facilities stay safe and clean and really fun for the girls,” said Sara Hazel, Director of Development at Girls Inc. of Metro Denver.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service