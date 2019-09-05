Comments
(HOODLINE) – Looking to check out the most outstanding grocery stores around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest grocery stores in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for grocery stores.
Pacific Ocean Marketplace
Topping the list is Pacific Ocean Marketplace. Located at 12303 E. Mississippi Ave. in Aurora Hills, the grocery store and bakery, known for seafood and more, is the highest-rated grocery store in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp.
Europa Grocery
Europa Grocery, located at 13728 E. Quincy Ave., is another fantastic choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store and meat shop 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.
Natural Grocers
Last but not least, check out Natural Grocers over in Seven Hills, which has earned four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery and organic goods emporium, which sells vitamins, supplements and more, at 3440 S. Tower Road.
