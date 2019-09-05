Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver was caught on camera blowing past a school bus with its stop sign out in El Paso County. Jason Bennett recorded the video on a dashboard camera as his kids were about to cross the street.
“I don’t know what else a driver needs to stop. You’ve got a big yellow bus, reflective school bus signs, flashing lights, and a stop sign in front of you.” said Bennett.
After his kids safely boarded the bus, Bennett followed the car to record the license plate number and get a good look at the driver. The information helped police track down the driver and issue a ticket.
Bennett says he plans to show up for driver’s court appearance and show the video.
