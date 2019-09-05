(CBS4) – The Broncos have enjoyed tremendous success in recent season openers — they’re currently riding an NFL best 7 game win streak in season openers. But when the Broncos open their season in Oakland on Monday Night, it will be the team’s first road opener since 2010. On the road, they are just 9-11 all-time.
“It’s all about starting off hot. I think this might be my first as a Bronco opening on the road, so it’s going to be different. But it’s going to be Monday Night Football, and I love being under the bright lights, so I’m looking forward to that,” receiver Emmanuel Sanders said.
It goes without saying that winning is the No. 1 goal on Monday. But beating the franchise’s long-time rival in their house most definitely provides extra motivation
“It’s going to be huge,” Bradley Chubb said. “It’s going to be one of those tone setting things for the season.”
Not everyone cares about beating the Raiders — for some guys, it’s simply about getting the win, no matter who the opponent is.
“It’s not like division games count for more,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “We just have to take them one game at a time.”
The Broncos and Raiders kick off at 8:20 p.m. Mountain Time.
