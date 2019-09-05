Comments
(CBS4) – When the Broncos take the field on Monday night against the Raiders they may not have to deal with one of the NFL’s best receivers. ESPN is reporting that the Raiders intend to suspend receiver Antonio Brown citing conduct detrimental to the team.
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock send Brown a letter yesterday saying the team was going to fine Brown 54-thousand dollars for missing a practice and a walkthrough last month.
Brown was upset and posted the letter on social media saying he would not pay the fines.
The two met today and several reports indicate the meeting didn’t go well. It did not get physical but and there was screaming.
Brown is set to receive over $30 million in guaranteed money this year. But if the Raiders suspend him, the team could try to void his deal.
