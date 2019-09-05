  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Berthoud Fire Department


BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Berthoud Fire Department rescued a kitten that was stuck in a tree behind one of their stations Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the department says a firefighter heard a sound from an alley behind Station 1 and saw the small kitten in the tree.

(credit: Berthoud Fire Department)

It was unclear how long the kitten had been in the tree. The frightened cat was rescued and evaluated by a local veterinarian.

(credit: Berthoud Fire Department)

Fire officials say she appears to be a five-week-old stray that was malnourished.

(credit: Berthoud Fire Department)

The Berthoud Fire Department’s Public Information Officer is adopting the kitten to help her recover.

(credit: Berthoud Fire Department)

The fire department said to stay tuned for the kitten’s name, which will be related to firefighting.

 

 

