BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Berthoud Fire Department rescued a kitten that was stuck in a tree behind one of their stations Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the department says a firefighter heard a sound from an alley behind Station 1 and saw the small kitten in the tree.
It was unclear how long the kitten had been in the tree. The frightened cat was rescued and evaluated by a local veterinarian.
Fire officials say she appears to be a five-week-old stray that was malnourished.
The Berthoud Fire Department’s Public Information Officer is adopting the kitten to help her recover.
The fire department said to stay tuned for the kitten’s name, which will be related to firefighting.
