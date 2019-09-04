



– A lot of teenagers love video games, but one 13-year-old in Evergreen is combining his passion with business. Eliott Mault is the founder of VR Evergreen, a virtual reality game room set inside the Wild Game Experience Center.

“My main goal is to break even,” Mault said. “You can Google how to build a PC and that’s about all you need.”

From a young age, Mault has loved studying computers, he thinks they’re easy to build. Recently he came up with the idea to run his own virtual reality business and opened two weeks ago.

For $20 an hour, customers can come in and pick from 50 game titles that can transport them to virtual worlds. Mault came up with the vision, but his parents helped with the legal stuff. His mother says they were supportive from the start, but asked him to do his research.

“He came up with a business plan he wrote it down, he had a power point presentation that he presented,” Denisa Ronzani, Mault’s mother said.

Mault even has three employees. CBS4 asked him what it was like being a boss.

“Honestly, it’s a little scary,” he said.

Outside of running his own business, Mault also has to balance schoolwork. That may seem overwhelming but another motivation. Make enough money to buy wireless VR sets to share with patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“Some people are very sick and their hopes are down,” Mault explained he hoped it could be an escape for them.

Surprisingly even after two weeks, Mault shows no sign of tiring, he is already talking about expanding.

VR Evergreen hours of operations are: Mon.- Thurs. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fri. 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

