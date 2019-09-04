Comments
DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between Bakerville and Silverthorne due to a vehicle fire in Eisenhower Tunnel. The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays in the area.
CDOT officials say a box truck hauling paper products caught fire in the eastbound portal near the Summit County side of the tunnel. The fire is now out and westbound lanes are open through the tunnel. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt.
According to CDOT, eastbound I-70 will remain closed until the situation is stabilized and safe. Drivers can take US 6 over Loveland Pass as an alternate route.
You must log in to post a comment.