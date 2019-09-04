  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Dillon, Eisenhower Tunnel, Interstate 70

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between Bakerville and Silverthorne due to a vehicle fire in Eisenhower Tunnel. The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays in the area.

(credit: CBS)

CDOT officials say a box truck hauling paper products caught fire in the eastbound portal near the Summit County side of the tunnel. The fire is now out and westbound lanes are open through the tunnel. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt.

(credit: CDOT)

According to CDOT, eastbound I-70 will remain closed until the situation is stabilized and safe. Drivers can take US 6 over Loveland Pass as an alternate route.

Comments