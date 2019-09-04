DENVER (CBS4)– Does Empower Field at Mile High give football fans the best game day experience in the NFL? Not so, according to a recent survey conducted by SeatGeek.

The mobile-ticket platform surveyed 3,200 fans judging stadiums around the NFL based on their atmosphere, food and bathrooms, then ranked them based on the results.

Empower Field at Mile High ranked 11th in atmosphere, 10th in food and 20th in bathrooms.

“Mile High was built to put the fans as close to the action as possible, and fans surveyed called out just how loud and passionate the fans are,” according to the survey. “Be sure to arrive early enough to take in the full stadium, including the impressive statue of Bucky. The Broncos are a franchise with great history, and the club highlights it throughout the venue.”

Empower Field at Mile High falls behind Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, for the best atmosphere in the league. Broncos division rival the Kansas City Chiefs and their stadium, Arrowhead Stadium, came in second.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which houses the Atlanta Falcons, ranked as the top stadium in food and bathrooms. The highest food ranking had to do with the inexpensive food prices where you can buy a hot dog for $1.50 and get an ‘ATL Bud Burger’ for $7.50.

The stadium with the worst atmosphere and food in the survey was at FedEx Field, where the Washington Redskins play.

The worst ranked bathroom is at RingCentral Coliseum, where the Oakland Raiders will play this season before leaving next year to their new stadium being built in Las Vegas.

If you were looking to grab a last-minute ticket to a Broncos game this year SeatGeek says December is the best month to find a deal. Also, getting a ticket in Section 329 is the “Best Deal Score.” Unsurprisingly, the game in most demand is the home-opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 15.

The Broncos start the regular-season on the road against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m.