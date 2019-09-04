Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A ring found after the “Fill the Boot” campaign ended in Arvada has been returned to its owner. The ring was accidentally dropped into a boot used to collect donations.
The Arvada Fire Protection District asked for help finding the owner of the diamond ring after it was discovered on Monday. The 65th annual Fill the Boot campaign took place over Labor Day weekend.
Firefighters were unsure if the ring was lost or donated. Turns out, the ring was dropped into the donations by mistake!
Arvada firefighters were able to locate the owner and the ring was returned just one day after the department asked for the public’s help.
