  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada News


ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A ring found after the “Fill the Boot” campaign ended in Arvada has been returned to its owner. The ring was accidentally dropped into a boot used to collect donations.

fill boot ring returned arvada fire

The diamond ring was returned to the owner after it was found during the Fill the Boot campaign. (credit: Arvada Fire Protection District)

The Arvada Fire Protection District asked for help finding the owner of the diamond ring after it was discovered on Monday. The 65th annual Fill the Boot campaign took place over Labor Day weekend.

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were unsure if the ring was lost or donated. Turns out, the ring was dropped into the donations by mistake!

Arvada firefighters were able to locate the owner and the ring was returned just one day after the department asked for the public’s help.

Comments