DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis visited the Emily Griffith Technical College campus on Wednesday. He signed an executive order to address the future of the workforce.
Polis wants Colorado to be prepared for how employment is changing, starting with recognizing what kind of education children need to have.
“One of the fundamental changes you see in our economy is that a high school diploma alone is no longer the ticket to a good middle class job,” said Polis. “That doesn’t mean everybody is going to college, they’re not. It means how can we align those resources so the kids in high school get trained for a skill that allows them to earn a good living?”
Polis also pointed out that Colorado needs to make sure workers are protected when they have a number of employees, such as those who work for apps like Uber and Lyft.
