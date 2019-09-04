  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– If you noticed some giant eyeballs walking around Denver on Wednesday morning, that was the point. The Colorado Department of Transportation is putting eyeballs on the street to raise awareness about pedestrian safety.

CDOT says there have been 37 pedestrian deaths so far in Colorado. Now the giant eyeball campaign is urging pedestrians and drivers to make eye contact and nod at crosswalks.

In 2018, there were 1,544 crashes involving pedestrians in the state.

Giant eyeballs hope to bring attention to pedestrian safety (credit: CBS)

CDOT hopes that it will become habit for drivers and pedestrians to make eye contact and nod before either continues through an intersection.

