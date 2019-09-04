



– Fort Collins Police released a sketch of a suspect in the attempted abduction of a young woman Tuesday. Detectives also need help locating two witnesses who intervened.

Investigators say the teenager was riding her skateboard on Deerfield Dr. around 3:40 p.m. when she fell. She told police a man got out of a sedan, grabbed her arm and pushed her into his vehicle.

Two men were walking nearby and approached the car to intervene. The suspect reportedly told the witnesses that he knew the victim. The victim told them she did not know the suspect. She fled the area on foot and called police a short time later.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, approximately 5’10, with short hair, a thin mustache, bushy eyebrows, a deep voice and Spanish accent. He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans and had tattoos on both arms. The suspect vehicle is described as an older, tan, four-door sedan with bubbled window tint.

The victim described both bystanders as white males in their 20’s or 30’s. One man was wearing a t-shirt, and the second man was wearing a flannel shirt and had a goatee and side-swept hair.

“Detectives have been diligently investigating this incident. Now that they’ve spoken to area residents and completed necessary interviews, we need the larger community’s help identifying the suspect,” said Sgt. Heather Moore, who leads the Crimes Against Persons Unit. “We’re very grateful to the bystanders who intervened, and we also really need them to contact police to share what they saw.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Corporal Tessa Jakobsson at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.