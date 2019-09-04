



– Spending time in Baker? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local establishments, from a board game destination to an Aveda day spa known for its hair styling and skincare services.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Baker, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Board Game Republic

opping the list is social club and traditional American tabletop gaming cafe Board Game Republic. Located at 900 W. First Ave., Suite 130, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.

For a nominal fee of $5 per person, guests can enjoy unlimited access to the cafe’s vast selection of board games. Board Game Republic also offers a sizable list of lunch and dinner options, milkshakes and a full bar.

Denver Biscuit Co.

Next up is breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spot Denver Biscuit Co., situated at 141 S. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 744 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

As its name suggests, Denver Biscuit Co. specializes in assorted biscuit-based dishes, featuring items such as biscuits and gravy, biscuit pot pie and an array of different biscuit sandwiches on its menu.

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Whiskey distillery and bar Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, which features a selection of spirits, beer, wine and more, is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 200 S. Kalamath St., 4.5 stars out of 475 reviews.

According to its Yelp page, Stranahan’s is the only craft-grade distillery in Colorado, and the sole producer of Straight Rocky Mountain Whiskey. For guests curious in learning more, stop by for a one-hour guided tour of the production facility, followed by a tasting.

Zandi K Hair & Skin Studio

Zandi K Hair & Skin Studio, a hair, skin care and waxing studio, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 210 Yelp reviews. Head over to 572 Inca St. to experience it for yourself.

Specializing in Aveda products and treatments, this beauty salon provides a variety of services, ranging from massages, facials, hair coloring, hair cuts and styling to eye brow shaping, makeup application and both permanent and clip-in hair extensions.

Smokin Yard’s BBQ

Finally, check out Smokin Yard’s BBQ, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp. You can find the barbecue joint at 900 W. First Ave.

Noteworthy items to try here include the Carolina pulled pork sandwich, pulled chicken, St. Louis-style ribs, spicy sausage links and chopped beef brisket.

Article provided by Hoodline.