DENVER (CBS4) – After a break from intense summer heat on Tuesday, temperatures will climb back into the 90s along the Front Range on Wednesday. A chance for late day thunderstorms also returns.
Most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be at least 10 degrees hotter on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. Increasing moisture also means more clouds and it will feel somewhat humid.
In terms of storm chances, the best chance is along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties because we anticipate thunderstorms developing over Park County in the mountains Wednesday afternoon. Those storms should then travel east toward Monument, Castle Rock, Elizabeth and surroundings area. Farther north the chance for storms is lower but still about 20% for the Denver metro area.
Then after an even hotter day on Thursday, temperatures will drop into the 80s for Friday and the weekend thanks to a rapidly shifting weather pattern across the west. Afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms are likely on Friday, Saturday, and probably Sunday as well.
