Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a stabbing in the 900 block of Alcott Way. Officers were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m.
#DPD Officers on-scene in the 900 Blk of Alcott Way, investigating a stabbing. The victim is being treated for serious injuries. #Denver pic.twitter.com/53LfpYmFzZ
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 5, 2019
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their name has not been released. Investigators say no arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.