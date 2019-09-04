  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a stabbing in the 900 block of Alcott Way. Officers were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their name has not been released. Investigators say no arrests have been made.

