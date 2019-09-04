  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night in the 3200 block of Federal Blvd. Investigators say two people were shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The department posted a tweet about the shooting around 10:15 p.m. Investigators said there is no information about a suspect.

Comments