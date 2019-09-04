Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night in the 3200 block of Federal Blvd. Investigators say two people were shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
#DPD Officers on-scene in the 3200 Blk of Federal Blvd managing a shooting. Two parties are being treated for serious injuries related to GSW. There is no available suspect information at present. #Denver pic.twitter.com/l9qQDDGL9h
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 5, 2019
The department posted a tweet about the shooting around 10:15 p.m. Investigators said there is no information about a suspect.
