  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Day Of Service, Denver Parks & Rec


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Parks & Recreation is hosting one of the 83 volunteer projects on Xcel Energy’s Day of Service, and volunteers are still needed.

“I think it’s a really cool way to just spend 3-hours, and see a tangible result. It’s also really neat that you’ll be volunteering, and knowing that across the entire state there are thousands of people doing the same,” said Kate Andersen, Social Media Consultant for Xcel Energy, and Team Lead for the Denver Parks project.

(credit CBS)

The project needs about 220 volunteers to do basic maintenance work on the park at Sloan’s Lake. The work includes mulching, landscaping, and picking up around the park.

“We just love the outdoors, and the lake, especially Sloan’s Lake. We both live in the Denver area, so we both know this lake really well,” said Sydney Bell, Communications Consultant at Xcel Energy, and also a Team Lead for the Denver Parks project.

(credit CBS)

The project can accommodate volunteers of all ages and abilities. It runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service

Comments