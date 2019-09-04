DENVER (CBS4)– Summer is a typically busy time at Denver International Airport and with the construction in the main terminal delayed, it can be a confusing time for travelers. The nation’s fifth busiest airport is looking for volunteers to join their ambassador program.
“Currently we have 350 volunteers and we’re looking for 100 more,” said Emily Williams with Denver International Airport.
The goal for these likable volunteers is that they might ease the headaches of being at the airport and help travelers navigate construction traps.
Ambassadors are unpaid, but some of the perks include free parking at the airport and an aviation purpose. Ambassadors will receive a classroom-style orientation training on DIA and its ongoing construction. They will also shadow another ambassador before embarking on their own.
Williams told CBS4’s Morning Anchor Britt Moreno that the completion date for the terminal construction project is unknown. The initial date for completion was 2021, but that time frame has stretched to 2025. Williams is confident the airport can get it all complete before then.
Over the summer, DIA had 88 days where the number of passengers surpassed their record-setting day of 207,000 passengers set in July 2018.
United Airlines is also breaking records with 500 departures at DIA per day. Williams said Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines both continue to adds more flights.
Williams said DIA would like to expand its CATS program or Canine Therapy Program with a search for qualified volunteers.
LINK: DIA Ambassador Program
