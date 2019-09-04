LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a child was found with serious injuries Tuesday. Cristian Hernandez, 22, is also charged with assault, child abuse, domestic violence and false imprisonment.
Police were called to the Lamplighter Motel just after 1:08 p.m. for a child having difficulty breathing. The 2-year-old girl was transported by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Denver with serious injuries. According to investigators, the child had fractured ribs and suffered a significant brain injury.
“This was a difficult case for all who were involved. Many of our officers, detectives, paramedics and fire personnel are parents and these investigations are tough on all,” said Longmont Deputy Chief Jeffrey Satur. “The child has received tremendous care from the Longmont United Hospital and Children’s Hospital. We are hopeful and optimistic, but at this time the child’s injuries are still very serious.”
Police say Hernandez was dating the child’s mother, but is not her biological father. The girl’s mother told police Hernandez would regularly spank the girl with a leather belt.
Investigators say Hernandez admitted to hitting the girl with a belt before, but said her injuries Tuesday were the result of falling off the bed.
Hernandez is being held at the Boulder County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is due back in court Friday.
