



– A Colorado company is hoping to change the way holidays are celebrated throughout the high country and beyond. Graham Hill, CEO and Founder of HireUAVpro.com , provides drone shows that illuminate the night sky.

“Fireworks are kind of becoming a thing of the past,” said Hill. “I think people are excited about the entertainment aspect of it but I think people are more excited about the fact that they understand this is not fireworks. Their natural space around them is being preserved. Their dogs aren’t getting upset.”

Hill started working with a company from Dubai to perform the drone shows. He’s spent more than a year working on the technology and licenses with the Federal Aviation Administration. Hill says there are only a handful of companies that can operate a drone show in the United States.

“We’re all about safety and we just wanted to make sure it was successful time and time again and kept bringing people back,” said Hill.

After a successful summer of shows at Copper Mountain, Hill says he’s been contacted by other ski resorts and towns for potential shows as an option for entertainment without the threat of fire.

“Here’s something brand new and I think it really excites families,” Hill said. “Just the interest and the buzz that’s been creating by doing drone lightshows is something we can’t look the other way on.”