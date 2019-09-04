DENVER (CBS4) – The long-fought-over question is back: Who has the better chile? Colorado or New Mexico? Our neighbor neighboring state to the south is adding fuel to the fire with a new add claiming they’re the “Chile Capital of the World.”

“Why is New Mexico the only true green chile? Because we’ve been doing this for hundreds of years, growing chiles in the perfect climate – rocky, rugged soil – where only the strong survive.”

The add states that New Mexico has maintained this tradition, “so that our less fortunate neighbors to the north can load up their wagons and keep their families warm, hot or mild, all winter long.”

The add features a man loading crates of New Mexico chiles into the back of a Subaru with a Colorado license plate that reads “NATIVE.”

When CBS4 asked Colorado Gov. Jared Polis his opinion about the “attack ad,” he issued the following statement:

“The fact that they have to design a promotional campaign in support of their chiles shows how superior the Pueblo chile is. Our Pueblo chile promotes itself. Granting yourself a title doesn’t simply make it true. One thing is for certain, Coloradans know the Pueblo chile is the best chile in the world.”

The 2019 Chile War got heated after governors from both states spoke out on social media earlier this summer.

Gov. Polis shared an article from Pueblo Magazine touting Colorado’s chile — while calling New Mexico’s inferior.

It didn’t take much longer for the two states finding themselves in an agricultural “war.” The post crossed the state line and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham quoted an article from the Santa Fe New Mexican — firing back at Polis.

“If Colorado wants to go chile to chile, no question that New Mexico can bring the heat – Hatch chile is, has always been and will always be the greatest in the world,” she said.

Moments later, Polis responded with a wager… A chile taste-off in Trinidad.

If Pueblo chile were any good, it would have been on national shelves before now. If Colorado wants to go chile to chile, no question that New Mexico can bring the heat – Hatch chile is, has always been and will always be the greatest in the world. https://t.co/zBkkUPJPxL — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) July 10, 2019

Reaction has been widespread — Coloradans, New Mexicans, Coloradans with New Mexico roots, New Mexicans with Coloradan roots — and all of the rest in between going at it.

“Which one would you pick? Not even a contest. Colorado gray chile or legit green chile from the Hatch Valley,” said one person on Twitter.

“My mom’s side of the family goes back generations in CO and my dad’s side of the family goes back generations in NM. I am uniquely qualified to answer this question, and the answer is # PUEBLOCHILE all damn day!” Sen. Julie Gonzales said.

Aaron Calkins owns Lulu’s Farm in Brighton and The Chili Guys store off Federal Boulevard. He sells chile from both Hatch and Pueblo. He loves both, but says Colorado has the edge.

“When it comes to us we believe Colorado peppers roast much better and have much better flavor. And of course if you like it hot then Colorado is where it’s at,” he told CBS4.

Calkins also loves the fact that Colorado and New Mexico’s governors are taking the debate center stage. He says the publicity is good for both sides.

“I think it’s fantastic for the exposure on actual green chile and roasting green peppers. I think it’s fantastic.”