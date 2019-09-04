Filed Under:Broomfield, Broomfield Police


BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield Police have issued a CodeRed alert for residents near Hazel St. and Midway Blvd. asking them to shelter in place. Officers have not commented on the reason for the large police presence in the area.

No other details have been released. Officers plan to update the situation on the Broomfield Police Twitter account.

