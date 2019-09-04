Filed Under:Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear found in a neighborhood behind Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins was relocated to the woods on Wednesday. Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured the bear and gave it a ride out of town.

A bear was captured behind Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins and relocated on Wednesday.

A bear was captured behind Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins and relocated on Wednesday. (credit: CPW)

The bear was found Wednesday morning in a yard.

CPW officers say the bear is a young male, weighing about 125 pounds. He was tranquilized and relocated to the Laramie River Valley.

fort collins bear colorad parks wildlife

A bear was captured behind Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins and relocated on Wednesday. (credit: CPW)

Comments