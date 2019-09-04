FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear found in a neighborhood behind Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins was relocated to the woods on Wednesday. Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured the bear and gave it a ride out of town.
The bear was found Wednesday morning in a yard.
Wildlife officers are in the process of relocating this bear out of Fort Collins. It was in a neighborhood behind Rocky Mountain High School. A big thanks to @FCPolice, @LarimerSheriff and @PoudreSchools for making the process go safely for the people and the bear. pic.twitter.com/xSXX6ns6Ws
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 4, 2019
CPW officers say the bear is a young male, weighing about 125 pounds. He was tranquilized and relocated to the Laramie River Valley.
The bear was a young male, approximately 125 pounds. Here, wildlife officers carry the boar to the truck for relocation. pic.twitter.com/XoGzgz34me
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 4, 2019
The bear is being relocated up to the Laramie River Valley. We hope it enjoys a stress-free remainder of the fall away from people as it prepares itself for the upcoming winter and hibernation. pic.twitter.com/PUphOIVVM3
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 4, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.