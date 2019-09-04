Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County can create its own rules for oil and gas drilling because of a new controversial state law. The law allows local governments to force tougher regulations than the state.
On Tuesday, Adams County commissioners approved rules requiring new wells be at least 1,000 feet from homes and schools, which is double the state standard.
The industry said the new rules are unreasonable but commissioners said they want to keep the noise of drilling rigs away from growing communities.
You must log in to post a comment.